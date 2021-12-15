MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.49. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

