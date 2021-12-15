Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Increases By 118.6%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WRDLY opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRDLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Worldline from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Worldline from €78.00 ($87.64) to €64.00 ($71.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

