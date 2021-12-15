Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the November 15th total of 423,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

YAMHF stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

