RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.86.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $185.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $180.09 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.93 and a 200-day moving average of $248.41.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

