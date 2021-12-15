BTIG Research Increases Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target to $29.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price target raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

WRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 180.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

