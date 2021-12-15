Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Purchases £2,226 in Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis acquired 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 525 ($6.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,226 ($2,941.72).

Shares of LON CHRT opened at GBX 530 ($7.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £218.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. Cohort plc has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 682 ($9.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 587.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 580.19.

Get Cohort alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.