Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Newmont (NEM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Newmont (NYSE: NEM):

12/9/2021 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Newmont had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

