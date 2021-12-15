Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Solo Brands traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 7755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

