Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $11.41. Arhaus shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 22,927 shares traded.

Specifically, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARHS. Barclays began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

