Piper Sandler Weighs in on Snap Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Snap in a research note issued on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.32.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $311,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,826,641 shares of company stock valued at $112,497,706.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

