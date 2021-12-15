Truist Securiti Comments on Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

