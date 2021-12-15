Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $385.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 24.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.