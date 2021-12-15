eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in eGain by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

