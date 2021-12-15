Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

CRIS stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $407.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Curis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

