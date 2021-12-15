Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $396.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

