Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $355.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.25.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $317.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

