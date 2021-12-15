Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Shares of BRZE opened at $63.23 on Monday. Braze has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

