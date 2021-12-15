Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USER. Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NYSE USER opened at $8.97 on Monday. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

