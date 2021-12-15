National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $143.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $150.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 121,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

