Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Down 5.2%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.29. 130,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 215,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Banxa from C$11.76 to C$12.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Banxa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.34 million and a P/E ratio of -22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

