Head to Head Survey: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) versus RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and RedBall Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 23.53 -$71.29 million N/A N/A RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A

RedBall Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01% RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and RedBall Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RedBall Acquisition beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

