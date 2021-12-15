UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

NYSE:UDR opened at $58.59 on Monday. UDR has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 292.96, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 155,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.