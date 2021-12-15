Financial Review: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) & Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex and Confluent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million 6.91 -$78.94 million ($0.01) -1,739.00 Confluent $236.58 million 70.31 -$229.83 million N/A N/A

Vertex has higher revenue and earnings than Confluent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -0.15% 12.37% 4.72% Confluent -76.90% -72.10% -26.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vertex and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 3 0 2 0 1.80 Confluent 0 9 7 0 2.44

Vertex presently has a consensus target price of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 42.80%. Confluent has a consensus target price of $65.69, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than Confluent.

Summary

Vertex beats Confluent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

