Analysts Set Expectations for Photronics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Photronics stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter worth $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

