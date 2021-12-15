Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.25% from the company’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $152.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $149.60 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,418 shares of company stock worth $40,838,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

