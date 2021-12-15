Equity Residential to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.72.

NYSE EQR opened at $87.06 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 399.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

