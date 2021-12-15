First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.87 and last traded at $48.87. 490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.