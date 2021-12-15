GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 176.2% in November

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,800 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the November 15th total of 199,400 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 1,305.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the first quarter worth $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth $49,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth $178,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.