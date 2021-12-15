UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNCRY shares. Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

