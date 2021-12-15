Expensify Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 20th (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify’s (NASDAQ:EXFY) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 20th. Expensify had issued 9,730,776 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $262,730,952 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have commented on EXFY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Expensify stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

