CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $98.78 on Monday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.39. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.