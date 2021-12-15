Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.