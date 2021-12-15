The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,935,100 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the November 15th total of 834,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.7 days.

ACOPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA raised a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ACOPF stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

