Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

