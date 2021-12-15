FY2022 EPS Estimates for DS Smith Plc Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DS Smith in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from 430.00 to 435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.88.

Shares of DITHF opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

