C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of AI opened at $31.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,309 shares of company stock valued at $31,873,065. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $38,312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in C3.ai by 732.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

