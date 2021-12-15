Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of SCOTF opened at $72.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.40. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

