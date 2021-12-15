FY2022 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.20.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

NYSE LPX opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

