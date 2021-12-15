Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($10.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.83). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

RETA opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

