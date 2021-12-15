Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $423.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $12.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

COST stock opened at $545.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.28. The company has a market capitalization of $240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

