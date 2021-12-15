Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Lifted by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55. Boston Properties has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Boston Properties by 162.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

