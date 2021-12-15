Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

