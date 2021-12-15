Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Stock analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of IREN opened at $12.99 on Monday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

