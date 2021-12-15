Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RXDX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $31.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.