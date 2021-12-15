Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Evercore ISI

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

