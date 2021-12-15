AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.