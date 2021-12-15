Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the November 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ACHL stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.41 and a quick ratio of 19.41.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,635,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

