Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,592 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,026 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,298,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 978,529 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 931,972 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

