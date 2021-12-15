Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Reduced by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a report issued on Sunday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

NYSE:CNC opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.