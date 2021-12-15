NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

NWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 104,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.