NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.
NWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.
Shares of NWE stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $70.80.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 104,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
